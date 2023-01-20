Toadzilla, a giant cane toad found in Australia, may be a record-breaker

As many Netflix-watchers discovered (ahem, “Tiger King”), there are under 4,000 tigers remaining in the wild, which is fewer than those held in captivity in the United States. For a chance to spot one of the stunning creatures in the wild, the best place to do so is the Madhya Pradesh state in central India. Kanha Tiger Reserve and Bandhavgarh National Park are both located here and offer a good chance of spotting tigers, in addition to animals such as leopards, sloth bears and wild boar.

Although they’re much harder to spot, Sundarban National Park — the world’s largest mangrove forest, straddling the border of India and Bangladesh — also houses Bengal tigers. Ample safari tours with knowledgeable guides are available.