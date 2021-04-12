Tokyo adopts tougher virus rules, starts vaccinating elders

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga visited a vaccination center in Tokyo’s western suburbs and pledged to do all he can for a smooth and swift operation.

Japan has managed the pandemic better than the United States and many countries in Europe, with fewer than half a million cases and 9,400 deaths since the pandemic began. But it has seen an uptick in recent weeks and on Sunday reported 2,762 cases across the country.

Vaccinations, however, have lagged behind many other nations due to limited supplies of the Pfizer vaccine, the only one approved in Japan. Japan so far entirely relies on imports of the shot. Just over 1 million people in Japan have received the first of two vaccine doses.

Inoculations started in mid-February for medical workers, and the campaign will focus on older people through the summer. The rest of the population is likely to have to wait until about July or later, making it almost impossible for Japan to reach so-called herd immunity before the Tokyo Olympics begin on July 23.

Approval is pending for shots by AstraZeneca and Moderna. Japan has confirmed orders in for 344 million doses of vaccines to be provided this year — enough for its entire population.