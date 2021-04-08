 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tokyo asks government to allow it to take virus measures
0 comments
AP

Tokyo asks government to allow it to take virus measures

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo has asked Japan's central government for permission to implement emergency measures to curb a surge in a rapidly spreading and more contagious coronavirus variant, just over three months before the start of the Olympics.

Tokyo came out of a state of emergency on March 21. Its governor, Yuriko Koike, told reporters Thursday that she asked the government to allow her to issue binding orders under a new virus prevention law enacted in February that include penalty for business owners who defy measures and compensation for those who comply.

Tokyo's step follows Osaka in western Japan, which declared a medical emergency after its hospitals became overwhelmed with new cases.

Tokyo reported 545 cases Thursday. Koike said she is alarmed by the rapid spread of the new variants, especially one initially detected in Britain.

“It would be a matter of time before Tokyo faces a situation similar to Osaka,” Koike said.

She said timing and details of the new measures, including shorter hours for restaurants and bars, will be decided later, possibly on Friday.

The latest surge started in western Japan, including Osaka, where the daily toll hit a record 905 and Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura asked that the Olympic torch relay scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday be held at a park and not on the public road. He said more than 70% of hospital beds have been occupied, a threshold for a local medical alert.

Infections have also surged elsewhere in the country. With Japan's vaccination drive still at an early stage, the surge may cause further cancelations of Olympic-related events.

Kyodo News agency on Wednesday reported that Japan is considering prioritizing its Olympic athletes for vaccination by late June. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato on Thursday denied that his government is discussing any details at the moment, but added that he is closely watching discussions among Olympic officials about how to ensure athletes' safety.

Inoculations started mid-February with medical workers, but still account for less than 1% of the population. Vaccinations of elderly people are to start next week and the rest will likely have to wait until around July.

———

This story corrects when Tokyo state of emergency was lifted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A look inside the new Missoula Public Library

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Iran prosecutor says 10 indicted for Ukraine plane shootdown
World

Iran prosecutor says 10 indicted for Ukraine plane shootdown

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Ten officials have been indicted in Iran over the 2020 military shootdown of a Ukrainian passenger plane that killed 176 people, a prosecutor said Tuesday, an announcement coming just as Tehran begins indirect negotiations with the West over its collapsed nuclear deal with world powers.

World

Christians mark Good Friday, Holy Week under virus woes

Christians in the Holy Land marked Good Friday without the mass pilgrimages usually seen in the days leading up to Easter because of the coronavirus, and worshippers in many other predominantly Christian countries where the virus is still raging observed their second annual Holy Week with tight restrictions on gatherings.

+4
UK bans travel from 4 more nations over virus; 39 in all
World

UK bans travel from 4 more nations over virus; 39 in all

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — The British government is gearing up to ban international arrivals from four more countries — Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan and the Philippines — amid concerns over new virus variants but opted against including European nations that are facing a resurgence of the virus.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News