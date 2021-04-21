Tokyo Games delay decision until June on fans -- or no fans

“In local municipalities the situations are rather dire,” Hashimoto said. “And in this context, Japanese citizens and residents have worries and concerns. I know that. ... For the safety and security of the games, we must contain the spread of the virus as soon as possible.”

Many of the worries now center around the torch relay.

A leg of the relay on Wednesday was moved off the public streets in Matsuyama City in the prefecture of Ehime. It was to take place in a city park with “no spectators or stage performances," an organizing committee statement said.

This followed the torch being detoured last week in Osaka — Japan's second largest metropolitan area — and run only in a city park.

Some legs of the relay will also be taken off the public streets on May 1-2 on Japan's southern island of Okinawa.

The torch relay will feature a total of 10,000 runners crisscrossing Japan until it arrives on July 23 at the opening ceremony in Tokyo. The relay began on March 25 in northeastern Japan and, though it has run with few incidents, organizers have cautioned that it may need to be rerouted as conditions change.