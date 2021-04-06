Tokyo Olympic organizers postpone water polo test event

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Olympic organizers on Tuesday postponed a water polo test event set for this weekend and said it might be rescheduled for May or June.

Reports in Japan say technical officials were unable to go to Japan because of strict procedures to enter the country. Organizers did not confirm that but said in a statement: "Considering the schedule of each stakeholder under the current global COVID-19 conditions, it was felt that postponing the event was necessary.”

The news comes less than four months before the opening of the postponed Olympics and could be a setback as organizers and the International Olympic Committee attempt to hold the Tokyo Games in the middle of a pandemic. The Olympics are to open on July 23.

Two other test events also appear to be off.

Swimming governing body FINA said on its website that a diving World Cup event set for April 18-23 in Tokyo had been canceled, and it reported the same for an artistic swimming event for May 1-4.

FINA said it would issue a complete statement later this week. FINA said the “decision of re-allocating the FINA Olympic qualifiers planned in Japan is under review.”