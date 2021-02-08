Tokyo Olympics have yet another problem: It's President Mori

TOKYO (AP) — The postponed Tokyo Olympics have yet another problem besides the pandemic. This time it’s Yoshiro Mori, the president of the local organizing committee.

Mori made derogatory comments about women almost a week ago in a meeting of the Japanese Olympic Committee. Basically, he said they talk too much, driven by a “strong sense of rivalry.”

The 83-year-old former prime minister was forced to apologize, but this has not quelled calls for his resignation. They seem to grow daily, cutting into weakening support for the Olympics and raising questions why elderly men dominate politics and boardrooms in Japan.

In a statement on Sunday, the local organizing committee issued a vague statement saying it supports diversity. The committee is also heavily dominated by men with few women in any leadership roles.

Mori has been the continuing topic of talk and news shows, which point out that the World Economic Forum ranks Japan 121st of 153 countries in gender equality. This contrasts with Japan's image as a sophisticated, developed country and the home of some of the world's most famous and trusted brands.

Mori's future could come to a head in a matter of days with reports local sponsors are upset. They have contributed a record $3.5 billion to the Tokyo Games.