Tokyo organizers say Olympics are 'safe' -- public disagrees

TOKYO (AP) — The IOC wraps up its final planning sessions on Friday with Tokyo Olympic organizers, just two months before the games are to open. Much of the focus is on persuading a skeptical public and medical community that the games should go ahead.

“We have much to do over the next three days,” IOC Vice President John Coates said on Wednesday as the sessions began.

The core problem is that 60 to 80% of people in Japan, depending how the question is asked in public opinion polls, don't want the postponed Olympics to open in the middle of a pandemic despite repeated assurances from organizers that games will be “safe and secure.”

There is no indication so far the games will be canceled. The International Olympic Committee has repeatedly said they are going ahead.

But the IOC's most senior member Richard Pound, in an interview with Japan's JiJi Press, said that the final deadline to call it off was still a month away.

"Before the end of June, you really need to know, yes or no,” JiJi quoted Pound as saying. Pound repeated — as the IOC has said — that if the games can't happen now they will be canceled, not postponed again.