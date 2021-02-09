Top EU diplomat to propose new sanctions against Russia

But EU countries are deeply divided over their approach to Moscow. European heavyweight Germany has strong economic interests there, notably the NordStream 2 undersea pipeline project, and a number of countries are reluctant to wade into any sanctions battle over Navalny.

Borrell said one aim of his visit was “to test if the Russian authorities are interested in a serious attempt to reverse the deterioration of our relations.” But, he said, “the answer has been clear. No, they are not. They are not if we continue to put the political situation and human rights issues in the package.”

“Russia has been trying to divide us. They seek to divide us,” he warned. “This seemed to be a clear objective during my visit. We should not fall into these traps.”

EU leaders plan to debate in what direction to take Europe’s troubled ties with Russia during a March 25-26 summit. The chairman of that meeting, European Council President Charles Michel, agreed Tuesday that Moscow does not appear to want to improve relations.

“The aggressive Russian stance during the visit of the high representative shows that Russia is not interested in dialogue even in those areas where cooperation could be of mutual - or global - interest,” Michel’s spokesman, Barend Leyts, said Tuesday. “The EU will not be intimidated.”

Michel intends to travel to Ukraine and Georgia next month to show EU support for the territorial integrity of the two former Soviet republics, which had parts of their territories either annexed by Russia or seized by pro-Russian separatists.

