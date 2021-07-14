 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top Poland court rejects EU court injunctions as invalid
0 Comments
AP

Top Poland court rejects EU court injunctions as invalid

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s constitutional court has ruled that temporary injunctions issued by the European Union’s top court regarding Poland’s judiciary conflict with the nation’s constitution and are not binding.

Legal observers interpreted the decision from Poland's Constitutional Tribunal as a step by Poland to undermine the power of EU laws within the country. Poland joined the EU in 2004.

The Wednesday ruling involved an earlier decision by the European Union’s Court of Justice that declared a new disciplinary chamber at Poland’s Supreme Court invalid.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New wearable turns sweat from hands into energy for tech

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Fighter jets scramble, interrupt leaders in Lithuania
World

Fighter jets scramble, interrupt leaders in Lithuania

  • Updated

HELSINKI (AP) — A news conference at a NATO air base in Lithuania featuring Lithuania's president and Spain's prime minister got abruptly cut off Thursday when the pair of Spanish fighter jets serving as the leaders' backdrop were scrambled to monitor errant military aircraft in the skies above the Baltics.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News