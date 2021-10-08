Trial against leading jailed Turkish philanthropist resumes

Opposition legislator Utku Cakirozer, who visited Kavala in prison, quoted him as lamenting the fact that he was still incarcerated despite the European court’s judgements.

“I look forward to the day when I will see the face of justice,” Cakirozer quoted Kavala as saying.

Kavala was initially on trial together with 15 other defendants, including journalist Can Dundar and actor Mehmet Ali Alaboara. The number of defendants has since increased to 52, after courts merged the Gezi Park trial with the coup attempt trial as well as the trial of 35 fans of the Besiktas soccer team who were involved in the protests.

On Friday, lawyers representing the Besiktas fans walked out of the courtroom after requests for the cases to be separated were rejected, according to the Punto24 website which is monitoring the trial.

Kavala and eight of his codefendants were initially cleared of the charges in the Gezi Park case in February 2020. But as his supporters awaited his release from jail, prosecutors initiated a new investigation and later charged him with espionage and supporting the coup attempt, which the government has blames on a network linked to U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen. An appeals court later overturned the Gezi Park acquittals, leading to a retrial.