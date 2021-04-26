Tributes to French police official stabbed by extremist

RAMBOUILLET, France (AP) — Masked and in silence, more than 1,000 police officers, family members and others paid homage Monday to a French police official killed inside her police station in what authorities are investigating as a terrorist attack.

Neighbors, colleagues and friends of the victim joined local officials at the tribute ceremony in front of the town hall of Rambouillet, a quiet Paris suburb rocked by Friday’s stabbing by a suspected Islamic extremist.

“A flame has been extinguished in everyone’s heart,” Mayor Veronique Matillon told the crowd, honoring a woman who “was killed while serving out her functions." The victim was identified publicly only as Stephanie M.

From Marseille on the Mediterranean to Strasbourg on the German border, police unions held small, wordless gatherings in front of police stations across France at the same time as the one in Rambouillet.

At the Rambouillet tribute, local teacher Adrienne Nkemba described her distress and that of her students after the stabbing.

“This really hit us,” she told The Associated Press. “My children at school ... they only talked about this all day.”