 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tunisia’s President Saied revokes predecessor’s passport
0 Comments
AP

Tunisia’s President Saied revokes predecessor’s passport

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s President Kais Saied said Thursday he had decided to withdraw the diplomatic passport of his predecessor Moncef Marzouki.

Tunisian media suggested that Saied was irked by Marzouki’s demands that France end its support for the Tunisian government. The decision on the passport was made public in a communique.

“Some have gone abroad to undermine the interests of Tunisia,” Saied said, referring to Marzouki who was president from 2011 to 2014.

Days ago, Marzouki participated in a demonstration while in Paris, during which he had urged French decision-makers “not to endorse a totalitarian system.”

In July, Saied sacked Tunisia’s prime minister, suspended parliament and assumed executive authority, saying it was because of a national emergency. His critics called it a coup.

Last month, Saied issued presidential decrees bolstering the already near-total powers he had granted himself.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Moon dust-like mineral could prevent Earth from worst climate change scenarios

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya
World

UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya

  • Updated

ABOARD GEO BARENTS (AP) — Guards at a Libyan detention center for migrants shot and killed at least six people amid chaos in the overcrowded facility, U.N. officials said Saturday as they again condemned widespread abuses against migrants in the North African country.

+4
Police arrest Indian minister's son in killing of farmers
World

Police arrest Indian minister's son in killing of farmers

  • Updated

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Indian police on Saturday arrested the son of a junior minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government as a suspect days after nine people were killed in a deadly escalation of yearlong demonstrations by tens of thousands of farmers against contentious agriculture laws in northern India, a police officer said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News