 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tunisian leader denies claims he made anti-Semitic remarks
AP

Tunisian leader denies claims he made anti-Semitic remarks

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — The Tunisian president has denied claims that he made anti-Semitic remarks this week while trying to calm youths after days of unrest.

Kais Saied's statement was in response to allegations by the Conference of European Rabbis that he accused Jews of being responsible “for the instability of the country."

The CER statement, issued Tuesday, said such talk “constitutes an immediate threat for the physical and moral integrity of Tunisian Jewish Citizens.” The organization asked the head of state to retract his words.

The statement, relayed by some Israeli media, caused an uproar, forcing Saied to address the allegations, which his office firmly denied.

In a statement Wednesday night, his office denounced the “propagation of false information,” saying it amounted to “calumny.”

Saied visited M’nihla-Ettadhamon, outside the capital Tunis, on Tuesday to speak directly with youths after a spate of vandalism and looting in several towns.

The Tunisian president, wearing a mask, was not always fully audible in the recording posted by his office of his encounter with the youths.

The groundswell of anger grew out of economic and social ills and failed promises of opportunities that flowed from Tunisia’s revolution 10 years ago, The unrest began amid a four-day lockdown that started Jan. 14 — the day Tunisia marked its revolution.

“The president mentioned no religion and there was no reasonable motive to deal with the question of religion in the context of protests,” his office's statement said.

It said the president spoke with the chief rabbi of Tunisia, Haim Bittan, to reassure him that Tunisian Jews enjoy “the solicitude and protection of the Tunisian state, like all other citizens.”

Saied also used the occasion to underscore his fervent defense of Palestinians' rights “to their land,” referring to Israeli-occupied territory, while saying that position is not linked to religious freedom.

There are an estimated 1,500 Jews in Tunisia, mainly on the island of Djerba.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
WHO chief lambasts vaccine profits, demands elderly go first
World

WHO chief lambasts vaccine profits, demands elderly go first

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization chief on Monday lambasted drugmakers' profits and vaccine inequalities, saying it’s “not right” that younger, healthier adults in wealthy countries get vaccinated against COVID-19 before older people or health care workers in poorer countries and charging that most vaccine makers have targeted locations where “profits are highest.”

Rodin Museum sculpture garden reopens to public
World

Rodin Museum sculpture garden reopens to public

  • Updated

PARIS (AP) — There is a ray of light for Parisians who, like the rest of the French nation this weekend, begin to observe a tightened coronavirus curfew: The famous Rodin Museum sculpture gardens is reopening to visitors.

+5
Greek president backs Olympic champion after abuse claim
World

Greek president backs Olympic champion after abuse claim

  • Updated

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's first female president met Olympic sailing champion Sofia Bekatorou on Monday to express her support for the athlete who publicly claimed she had been sexually assaulted 22 years ago by a senior sports official.

+26
Kremlin critic Navalny detained after landing in Moscow
World

Kremlin critic Navalny detained after landing in Moscow

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was arrested Sunday at a Moscow airport as he tried to enter the country from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

Watch Now: Related Video

The foreign policy challenges for President Biden

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News