Tunisian navy rescues 178 migrants, recovers 2 bodies
AP

Tunisian navy rescues 178 migrants, recovers 2 bodies

  • Updated
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian naval forces recovered two bodies and picked up 178 migrants from the Mediterranean on Sunday after the boats transporting them broke down on the perilous crossing from Libya to Europe, a Tunisian Defense Ministry spokesman said.

The spokesman, Mohamed Zekri, said the migrants' boats had been at risk of sinking. An oil rig in the area sounded the alarm. The migrants hailed from Bangladesh, Eritrea, Egypt, Mali and Ivory Coast.

It was the second large-scale rescue in the area in 48 hours. The Tunisian navy picked up 267 migrants on Friday who were also attempting the crossing from Libya, bound for Italy.

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

