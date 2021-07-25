Tunisian president fires premier after violent protests

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s president fired the country's prime minister Sunday and froze parliament’s activities after violent demonstrations over the country’s pandemic and economic situation.

Protesters erupted with celebration in the streets of Tunis after the late-night announcement.

President Kais Saied also lifted the immunity of all parliament members and said he would name a new prime minister in the coming hours to bring calm to the country. He used a special constitutional measure allowing him to assume executive power and freeze parliament for an unspecified period of time until normal institutional workings can be restored.

“We have taken these decisions ... until social peace returns to Tunisia and until we save the state,” he said in a televised address after an emergency security meeting following nationwide protests.

Thousands of people defied virus restrictions and scorching heat to demonstrate Sunday in the capital of Tunis and other cities. The largely young crowds shouted “Get out!” and slogans calling for the dissolution of parliament and early elections.

The protests were called on the 64th anniversary of Tunisia's independence by a new group called the July 25 Movement.