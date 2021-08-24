Tunisia's president extends decree giving him full power

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s president has prolonged the special powers he granted himself a month ago when he began ruling by decree after firing the prime minister, freezing parliament and lifting the immunity of lawmakers.

President Kais Saied had been expected to step back within 30 days, the time the Tunisian Constitution allows for such special measures. On Friday, Saied assured that changes would be made “in the coming days,” while adding that “the institutions of state are functioning normally.”

As the 30-day deadline approached, the president issued a decree late Monday saying that exceptional measures would remain in place “until further notice.” Saied did not give a reason for his action but said he would address the nation in the days ahead.

The president moved to consolidate power in his hands on July 26, the day after nationwide protests against worsening social and economic conditions exacerbated by the spread of the coronavirus. Other nations have since poured vaccines and oxygen equipment into Tunisia, which had few resources with which to fight the pandemic.

Since he took full charge of the country, Saied fired top government ministers, along with a handful of regional governors, while police went after lawmakers and other officials for alleged corruption.