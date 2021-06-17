 Skip to main content
Turkey: 1 dead in Bosporus Strait container ship collision
AP

Turkey: 1 dead in Bosporus Strait container ship collision

ISTANBUL (AP) — A container ship and a fishing boat collided in Istanbul’s Bosporus Strait, killing one person Thursday.

Turkey’s Directorate General of Coastal Safety said the ship AS ROSAILA hit a 7-meters-long (23-foot-long) fishing boat under Istanbul’s Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge and the boat sunk.

The coastal safety directorate said its units recovered the body of a Turkish national and rescued two injured people from the fishing vessel.

The Marine Traffic website says the 180-meters-long (590-foot-long) container ship AS ROSAILA sailed under the flag of Portugal and was heading to Constanta in Romania.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

