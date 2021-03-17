Turkey expels pro-Kurdish legislator, seeks to disband party

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — In the latest crackdown on Turkey’s pro-Kurdish opposition party, Turkish authorities on Wednesday stripped a prominent legislator and human rights advocate of his parliamentary seat and took a step toward disbanding the entire party.

Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, a lawmaker from the People’s Democratic Party, or HDP, was convicted over a 2016 social media post which the courts deemed to be terrorist propaganda. An appeals court decision confirming the conviction was read in parliament, leading to his automatic expulsion from the house. The legislator protested the move and refused to leave parliament.

Meanwhile, an appeals court prosecutor filed a case with Turkey's highest court, seeking the HDP's disbandment, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. In his indictment against the HDP, the prosecutor accused party members of acts and statements aiming to “disrupt (and) do away with Turkey's territorial integrity,” the agency said.

The high court needs to approve the indictment before the case against the HDP can begin. Several of HDP's predecessors were closed down over the decades for alleged links to Kurdish rebels, but were soon re-established under different names.