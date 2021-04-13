Turkey imposes partial Ramadan lockdown amid record cases

A waiter serves customers enjoying their dinner specially constructed domes to ensure social distancing as a way to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, at a restaurant in Istanbul, Monday, April 12, 2021. Turkey has been posting record-high single-day COVID-19 cases for the past 10 days.Keen to minimise repercussions on its ailing economy and under intense pressure by services industry, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan eased COVID-19 measures in early March. With the spike, he was forced to announce renewed restrictions, such as weekend lockdowns and the closure of cafes and restaurants during Ramadan, the holy Muslim month, starting on April 13.
By SUZAN FRASER
Associated Press
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's president announced a partial lockdown Tuesday during the first two weeks of the Muslim month of Ramadan to curb COVID-19 infections as the number of infections hit a record.
In a televised address following a Cabinet meeting, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the government was re-imposing bans on intercity travel, barring people over 65 and under 18 from using public transport, re-adjusting public sector working hours, closing sports and leisure centers and expanding the length of night-time curfews.
Schools will return to distance education, apart from classes preparing for high school and university entrance exams. Weddings, engagement parties and other crowded gatherings will be barred until after the Muslim Eid holiday, Erdogan said. The Turkish leader stressed that crowded Iftar, or Ramadan fast-breaking dinners, would also not be allowed.
On Tuesday, the health ministry reported 59,187 new infections in a single day, the highest since the start of Turkey’s outbreak. It also reported 273 deaths.
Turkey now ranks among the badly-hit countries. Single-day infections have increased more than five-fold since March, while the number of deaths and seriously ill COVID-19 patients has also been steadily increasing. Turkey has reported over 34,000 COVID-19 deaths, but like many countries, experts say those official figures underestimate the toll.