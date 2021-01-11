Turkey invites rival Greece to resume talks on disputes

In December, the EU gave the green light for the expansion of sanctions against Turkey over its exploration of gas reserves in waters claimed by EU members Greece and Cyprus.

Speaking after a meeting with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa during a trip to Lisbon, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he had been informed of Cavusoglu’s comments.

Mitsotakis said that while the invitation for talks hadn't yet come through the official procedure, “I retain as a positive element that Turkey has expressed the will for the process to start” and said it was time to set a specific date for the talks.

“Greece will come to the exploratory talks, once the date is finalized, also following the directions the European Council itself has given, which are none other than to essentially continue where we left off in March 2016, in other words to make progress, I hope, on the issue of determining the maritime boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean.”

Cavusoglu said Dendias had rejected an invitation by Albanian Minister Edi Rama to host a meeting between the Greek and Turkish foreign ministers in Tirana because of the coronavirus restrictions but expressed hope that a meeting can take place in the Albanian capital soon.