Turkey launches charm offensive to ease tensions with EU

BRUSSELS (AP) — Turkey on Thursday launched a new effort to get its strained relations with the European Union back on track, as the country’s foreign minister visited Brussels looking to talk about migration and plan a series of high-level talks with the 27-nation bloc.

Turkey has been a candidate to join the EU for more than 15 years, but its membership quest is at a standstill. Tensions are high over Ankara’s role in the conflicts in Syria and Libya, the divided island of Cyprus — an EU member country — and its energy exploration in the Mediterranean Sea.

But the EU relies heavily on Turkey to stop migrants from entering its borders. Well over 1 million people entered Europe in 2015, most of them Syrian refugees landing in the Greek islands, sparking a major political crisis. The EU has paid billions of euros in refugee support for Ankara to halt the flow, and it has worked.

At a meeting with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said they would discuss a joint “migration declaration” that Turkey is proposing and prepare for a conference on developments in the eastern Mediterranean, where Turkish and Greek warships have faced off.