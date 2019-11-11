ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey says a US national, member of Islamic State group, sent home as Ankara starts repatriating captured IS militants.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey says a US national, member of Islamic State group, sent home as Ankara starts repatriating captured IS militants.
Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.