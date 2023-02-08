GAZIANTEP, Turkey (AP) — With hope fading to find survivors, stretched rescue teams toiled through the night in Turkey and Syria, searching for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by a catastrophic earthquake. The death toll rose Wednesday to more than 11,000 in the deadliest quake worldwide in more than a decade.
Amid calls for the Turkish government to send more help to the disaster zone, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan toured a “tent city” in Kahramanmaras where people forced from their homes are living. He conceded shortfalls early on in the response but vowed that no one would "be left in the streets.”
People try to reach people trapped under the debris of a collapsed building in Malatya, Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Search teams and aid are pouring into Turkey and Syria as rescuers working in freezing temperatures dig through the remains of buildings flattened by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake.
AP Photo/Emrah Gurel
Search teams from more than two dozen countries have joined tens of thousands of local emergency personnel, and aid pledges have poured in from around the world. But the scale of destruction from the 7.8 magnitude quake and its powerful aftershocks was so immense — and spread so wide, including in areas isolated by Syria’s ongoing civil war — that many are still waiting for help.
In the Turkish city of Malatya, bodies were placed side by side on the ground, covered in blankets, while rescuers waited for funeral vehicles to pick them up, according to former journalist Ozel Pikal who saw eight bodies pulled from the ruins of building.
Pikal, who took part in the rescue efforts, said he believes at least some of the victims may have frozen to death as temperatures dipped to minus 6 degrees Celsius (21 Fahrenheit).
“Today isn’t a pleasant day, because as of today there is no hope left in Malatya,” Pikal told the AP by telephone. “No one is coming out alive from the rubble.”
Photos: Deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey and Syria
Sagar Kambli, an art school teacher makes paintings by a roadside in Mumbai, India, to pay tribute to the victims of Monday's devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Rajanish Kakade
People watch the emergency teams as they search for survivors in the rubble of a destroyed building in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Search teams and emergency aid from around the world poured into Turkey and Syria on Tuesday as rescuers working in freezing temperatures dug — sometimes with their bare hands — through the remains of buildings flattened by a powerful earthquake. (AP Photo/Mustafa Karali)
Mustafa Karali
People search through the rubble of collapsed buildings where a newborn girl was found in the town of Jinderis, Aleppo province, Syria, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Residents in the northwest Syrian town discovered the crying infant, whose mother gave birth to her while buried underneath the rubble of a five-story apartment building leveled by this week's devastating earthquake, relatives and a doctor say. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
Ghaith Alsayed
A baby girl who was born under the rubble caused by an earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey receives treatment inside an incubator at a children's hospital in the town of Afrin, Aleppo province, Syria, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Residents in the northwest Syrian town discovered the crying infant whose mother gave birth to her while buried underneath the rubble of a five-story apartment building levelled by this week’s devastating earthquake, relatives and a doctor say. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
Ghaith Alsayed
Qatari pilots talk to each other after they arrived at the Gaziantep Airport by Qatar Emiri Air Force and brought supplies of assistance package to be sent for earthquake hit areas, in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey, Tuesday, Feb 7, 2023. Search teams and international aid poured into Turkey and Syria on Tuesday as rescuers working in freezing temperatures and sometimes using their bare hands dug through the remains of buildings flattened by a powerful earthquake. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Kamran Jebreili
A man sits next to the bodies of his family members who died in a devastating earthquake that rocked Syria and Turkey in the town of Jinderis, Aleppo province, Syria, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The quake has brought down thousands of buildings and killed thousands of people. In Syria, it also came on the heels of over a decade of conflict and a crippling economic crisis. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
Ghaith Alsayed
Emergency team members search for people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Rescuers raced Tuesday to find survivors in the rubble of thousands of buildings brought down by a powerful earthquake and multiple aftershocks that struck eastern Turkey and neighbouring Syria. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
Emergency team members search for people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Rescuers raced Tuesday to find survivors in the rubble of thousands of buildings brought down by a powerful earthquake and multiple aftershocks that struck eastern Turkey and neighbouring Syria. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
Emergency team members search for people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Rescuers raced Tuesday to find survivors in the rubble of thousands of buildings brought down by a powerful earthquake and multiple aftershocks that struck eastern Turkey and neighbouring Syria. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
Rescue teams search through the wreckage of collapsed buildings in Aleppo, Syria, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Rescuers raced Tuesday to find survivors in the rubble of thousands of buildings brought down by a powerful earthquake and multiple aftershocks that struck eastern Turkey and neighboring Syria. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)
Omar Sanadiki
People react as they sit on the wreckage of collapsed buildings, in Aleppo, Syria, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Rescuers raced Tuesday to find survivors in the rubble of thousands of buildings brought down by powerful earthquake and multiple aftershocks that struck eastern Turkey and neighboring Syria. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)
Omar Sanadiki
A woman cries in Iskenderun town, southern Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. A powerful earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing and injuring thousands of people. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Hussein Malla
Emergency team members carry a body of a person found in the rubble of a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Rescuers raced Tuesday to find survivors in the rubble of thousands of buildings brought down by a powerful earthquake and multiple aftershocks that struck eastern Turkey and neighboring Syria. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
Emergency rescue members search for people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Rescuers raced Tuesday to find survivors in the rubble of thousands of buildings brought down by a powerful earthquake and multiple aftershocks that struck eastern Turkey and neighboring Syria. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
Emergency team members block the view with sheets as they find bodies of two people among the rubble of a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Rescuers raced Tuesday to find survivors in the rubble of thousands of buildings brought down by a powerful earthquake and multiple aftershocks that struck eastern Turkey and neighbouring Syria. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
Emergency rescue members search for people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Rescuers raced Tuesday to find survivors in the rubble of thousands of buildings brought down by a powerful earthquake and multiple aftershocks that struck eastern Turkey and neighbouring Syria. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
An emergency rescue team member is comforted by teammates after they found two bodies of people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Rescuers raced Tuesday to find survivors in the rubble of thousands of buildings brought down by a powerful earthquake and multiple aftershocks that struck eastern Turkey and neighbouring Syria. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
Mourners pray over coffins of family members who died in a devastating earthquake that rocked Syria and Turkey at a cemetery in the town of Jinderis, Aleppo province, Syria, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The quake has brought down thousands of buildings and killed thousands of people. In Syria, it also came on the heels of over a decade of conflict and a crippling economic crisis. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
Ghaith Alsayed
A collapsed building is seen following an earthquake in Pazarcik, in Kahramanmaras province, southern Turkey, early Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful earthquake has caused significant damage in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. Damage was reported across several Turkish provinces, and rescue teams were being sent from around the country.(Depo Photos via AP)
SUB
A man searches collapsed buildings in Diyarbakir, southern Turkey, early Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful earthquake has caused significant damage in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. Damage was reported across several Turkish provinces, and rescue teams were being sent from around the country. (Depo Photos via AP)
SUB
A car is seen under the wreckage of a collapsed building, in Azmarin town, in Idlib province, northern Syria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful earthquake has caused significant damage in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. Damage was reported across several Turkish provinces, and rescue teams were being sent from around the country. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
Ghaith Alsayed
Rescue workers and medical teams try to reach trapped residents in a collapsed building following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey, early Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful earthquake has caused significant damage in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. Damage was reported across several Turkish provinces, and rescue teams were being sent from around the country. (AP Photo/Mahmut Bozarsan)
STR
A family who fled the war in Syria and live in Beirut, sit outside their home following an earthquake that hit neighboring Turkey early Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in south of Beirut, Lebanon. Many residents in Lebanon left their homes and took to the streets or drove in their cars away from buildings. A powerful earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday, toppling buildings and sending panicked residents pouring outside in a cold winter night. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Hussein Malla
Damaged vehicles sit parked in front of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey, early Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful quake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. (Depo Photos via AP)
SUB
Rescue teams try to reach trapped residents inside collapsed buildings in Adana, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful quake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. (IHA agency via AP)
SUB
People and rescue teams try to reach trapped residents inside collapsed buildings in Adana, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful quake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. (IHA agency via AP)
IHA
People and rescue teams try to reach trapped residents inside collapsed buildings in Diyarbakir, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful quake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. (IHA agency via AP)
IHA
Syrian citizen search through the wreckage of a collapsed building, in Azmarin town, in Idlib province north Syria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday, toppling buildings and sending panicked residents pouring outside in a cold winter night. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
Ghaith Alsayed
People search a collapsed building following an earthquake in Azmarin town, Idlib province, northern Syria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful earthquake has caused significant damage in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. Damage was reported across several Turkish provinces, and rescue teams were being sent from around the country. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
Ghaith Alsayed
People walk next to buildings destroyed by an earthquake in Malatya, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful quake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. (DIA images via AP)
SUB
People walk next to a mosque destroyed by an earthquake in Malatya, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful quake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. (DIA images via AP)
SUB
People and emergency teams rescue a person on a stretcher from a collapsed building in Adana, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful quake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. (IHA agency via AP)
Elifaysenurbay
People carry a man injured in an earthquake into the al-Rahma Hospital in the town of Darkush, Idlib province, northern Syria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful earthquake has caused significant damage in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. Damage was reported across several Turkish provinces, and rescue teams were being sent from around the country. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
Ghaith Alsayed
Rescue workers try to reach trapped residents in a collapsed building in Kahta, in Adiyaman province, southeastern Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful earthquake that struck southeast Turkey and northern Syria has killed more than 640 people with hundreds injured. The toll is expected to rise as rescuers search for dead and survivors in dozens of collapsed buildings across the region. (AP Photo)
STR
People injured in an earthquake receive treatment at the al-Rahma Hospital in the town of Darkush, Idlib province, northern Syria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful earthquake has caused significant damage in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. Damage was reported across several Turkish provinces, and rescue teams were being sent from around the country. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
Ghaith Alsayed
Firefighters carry the body of a victim in Diyarbakir, in southeastern Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful earthquake that struck southeast Turkey and northern Syria has killed more than 640 people with hundreds injured. The toll is expected to rise as rescuers search for dead and survivors in dozens of collapsed buildings across the region. (AP Photo/Mahmut Bozarsan)
Mahmut Bozarslan
Rescue workers search for survivors under the rubble of a collapsed building in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful earthquake that struck southeast Turkey and northern Syria has killed more than 640 people with hundreds injured. The toll is expected to rise as rescuers search for dead and survivors in dozens of collapsed buildings across the region. (AP Photo/Mahmut Bozarsan)
Mahmut Bozarslan
Civil defense workers and security forces search through the wreckage of collapsed buildings in Hama, Syria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful earthquake has caused significant damage in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. Damage was reported across several Turkish provinces, and rescue teams were being sent from around the country. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadik)
Omar Sanadik
Civil defense workers and residents search through the rubble of collapsed buildings in the town of Harem near the Turkish border, Idlib province, Syria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful earthquake has caused significant damage in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. Damage was reported across several Turkish provinces, and rescue teams were being sent from around the country. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
Ghaith Alsayed
Civil defense workers and residents search through the rubble of collapsed buildings in the town of Harem near the Turkish border, Idlib province, Syria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful earthquake has caused significant damage in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. Damage was reported across several Turkish provinces, and rescue teams were being sent from around the country. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
Ghaith Alsayed
Emergency teams search for people through the rubble of a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful quake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Khalil Hamra
People and emergency teams search for people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful quake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Khalil Hamra
Emergency team members pause for a moment as they search for people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful quake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Khalil Hamra
Emergency team members and others search for people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful earthquake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Khalil Hamra
Men search for people among the debris in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful quake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Khalil Hamra
Men remove debris as they search for people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful quake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Khalil Hamra
A baby is rescued from a destroyed building in Malatya, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful quake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. (DIA Images via AP)
DIA Images
Alsayed reported from Bab al-Hawa, Syria. Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey. David Rising in Bangkok, and Robert Badendieck in Istanbul contributed to this story.
