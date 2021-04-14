Turkey's Erdogan blasts Draghi for calling him a 'dictator'

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday accused Italian Premier Mario Draghi of “tactlessness” and “rudeness,” for referring to him as a “dictator.”

Addressing a group of youths, the Turkish president, who has won several elections, also noted that Draghi was appointed as prime minister, not elected, and said the Italian premier’s remarks would undermine Turkish-Italian ties.

“First of all, the statement by the Italian prime minister is total tactlessness, it is total rudeness,” Erdogan said. “By making this statement, the man called Draghi has unfortunately brought down the ax on our relationship right at a time we hoped Turkish-Italian relations would reach a good place.”

“You were appointed anyway, you’re not someone who was elected,” he added, referring to Draghi. “We’ll continue on our path of serving our nation with the strength we get from our people, with the will our people gave us.”