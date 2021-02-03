 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Turkey's Erdogan describes student protesters as terrorists
AP

Turkey's Erdogan describes student protesters as terrorists

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has denounced student protesters as “terrorists" and vowed to crackdown on demonstrations opposing the appointment of a government loyalist to head Istanbul’s most prestigious university.

Students and faculty members of Bogazici University have spent weeks protesting Erdogan’s Jan. 1 appointment of Melih Bulu, an academic who once ran for parliament as a candidate for Erdogan’s party. They have called for Bulu to resign as the university’s rector and for the university to be allowed to elect its own president, saying the appointment was an affront to academic liberties.

Scores of students have been detained amid the protests, some taken away following raids of their homes.

“I do not accept these youngsters, who are members of terrorist groups, as sharing our country’s national and moral values,” Erdogan said in a video address to thousands of ruling party members who are holding regional congresses.

“Are you students... or are you terrorists who try to raid the office of the rector and occupy it?” he asked.

Erdogan went on to say that his government would not allow mass anti-government protests like the ones that swept across Turkey in 2013. The protests were sparked by the government's construction plans at Gezi Park, adjacent to Istanbul main Taksim square.

“This country won’t be a country dominated by terrorists. We will never allow it,” the Turkish leader said. “This country won’t re-live incidents such as the Gezi events at Taksim.”

Tensions flared this week after a group of students were arrested over a poster, which was displayed at Bogazici University, that depicted Islam’s most sacred site with LGBT rights flags. The students were arrested over the weekend on charges of inciting hatred and insulting religious values.

More than 250 demonstrators were detained following clashes with police in Istanbul on Monday and Tuesday. Close to 70 were also detained in the capital, Ankara, on Tuesday during a demonstration organized in support of the Bogazici students.

Erdogan said LGBT values had “no place” in Turkey’s future.

Meanwhile, Bulu told reporters Wednesday that he does not intend to resign from his post as rector of the university, which is often described as the “Harvard of Turkey.”

He repeated that his aim was to make Bogazici one of the world’s top 100 universities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Wrangle over valuable art uncovered in Cypriot ghost town
World

Wrangle over valuable art uncovered in Cypriot ghost town

  • Updated

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The abstract figures of naked women gyrating to the rhythms of a five-piece band had shocked many people almost 60 years ago as they eyed the artwork for the first time on the walls of a popular restaurant-nightclub in Cyprus.

+28
Correction: Myanmar story
World

Correction: Myanmar story

  • Updated

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — In Feb. 1 coverage of the military coup in Myanmar, The Associated Press erroneously reported that an announcement of the takeover linked the move in part on the government’s decision to allow the November 2020 election to proceed despite the coronavirus pandemic. While parties aligned with the military had previously sought an election delay due to the pandemic, the reason was not cited in the formal announcement of the takeover.

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable panda cubs make their public debut in China

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News