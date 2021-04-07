 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Turkish aerobatic jet crashes during training; pilot killed
0 comments
AP

Turkish aerobatic jet crashes during training; pilot killed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish Air Force aerobatic jet crashed in central Turkey on Wednesday, killing its pilot, Turkey’s defense ministry said.

The NF-5-type jet belonging to the Turkish Stars aerobatic team, went down during training, near the town of Karatay, in the central province of Konya. The cause of the crash was under investigation, the ministry said.

Addressing members of his ruling party shortly after the crash, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was deeply saddened by the news and led a brief, silent Muslim prayer for the deceased pilot.

The crash left debris scattered across an empty field. Television footage showed authorities inspecting the site, surrounded by firetrucks, ambulances and other vehicles.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo addresses family receiving COVID tests

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Iran prosecutor says 10 indicted for Ukraine plane shootdown
World

Iran prosecutor says 10 indicted for Ukraine plane shootdown

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Ten officials have been indicted in Iran over the 2020 military shootdown of a Ukrainian passenger plane that killed 176 people, a prosecutor said Tuesday, an announcement coming just as Tehran begins indirect negotiations with the West over its collapsed nuclear deal with world powers.

World

Christians mark Good Friday, Holy Week under virus woes

Christians in the Holy Land marked Good Friday without the mass pilgrimages usually seen in the days leading up to Easter because of the coronavirus, and worshippers in many other predominantly Christian countries where the virus is still raging observed their second annual Holy Week with tight restrictions on gatherings.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News