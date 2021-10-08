Turkish court rules to keep leading philanthropist in jail

On Friday, Kavala described allegations that he participated in the coup attempt as “slanderous” and an “assassination attempt against my dignity.”

“It is totally devoid of evidence, just like the accusation of espionage that was fabricated later,” he stated, according to his defense statement posted on his website.

“What is striking about the charges brought against me is not merely the fact that they are not based on any evidence,” he continued. “They are allegations of a fantastic nature based on conspiracy theories overstepping the bounds of reason.”

The panel of judges ruled for Kavala’s continued imprisonment and adjourned trial until Nov. 26.

Kavala was initially on trial together with 15 other defendants, including journalist Can Dundar and actor Mehmet Ali Alaboara. The number of defendants has since increased to 52, after courts merged the Gezi Park trial with the coup attempt trial as well as the trial of 35 fans of the Besiktas soccer team who were involved in the protests.

On Friday, lawyers representing the Besiktas fans walked out of the courtroom after requests for the cases to be separated were rejected.