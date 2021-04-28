Turkish Cypriots to UN: two-state basis best for Cyprus deal

GENEVA (AP) —

Cyprus’ rival leaders remained polar opposites on what is needed for a peace deal on reunifying the ethnically divided island nation as U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres continued Wednesday trying to get dormant negotiations restarted.

Guterres held successive contacts during the second of a three-day informal gathering he is hosting in Geneva with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar and Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, but no breakthrough appeared to emerge.

The gathering is also being attended by the foreign ministers of Cyprus’ three "guarantors" — Greece, Turkey and Britain. It’s the latest attempt by the U.N. to revitalize the peace process since another round of negotiations collapsed in 2017.

Five decades of Cyprus talks have led nowhere. The conflict has fueled tensions between NATO allies Greece and Turkey, impeded Ankara’s bid to join the European Union and triggered friction in the eastern Mediterranean over potential undersea hydrocarbon reserves.

The focal point of Wednesday’s talks was Tatar’s submission to Guterres of a two-page document outlining the Turkish Cypriot vision for a peace accord based on a two-state model rather than a federation composed of Greek-speaking and Turkish-speaking zones.