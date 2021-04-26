Turkish leader defiant on Biden mention of Armenian genocide

Supporters of the Turkey Youth Union chant slogans during a protest against U.S. President Joe Biden's statement, outside the U.S. consulate, in Istanbul, Monday, April 26, 2021. On Saturday Biden followed through on a campaign promise to recognize the events that began in 1915 and killed an estimated 1.5 million Ottoman Armenians as genocide. The statement was carefully crafted to say the deportations, massacres and death marches took place in the Ottoman Empire. Turkey rejects the use of the word, saying both Turks and Armenians were killed in the World War I-era fighting, and has called for a joint history commission to investigate.
U.S. soldiers stand guard on the rooftop of the United States embassy as Turks stage a protest nearby in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, April 26, 2021. Turkey's foreign ministry has summoned the U.S. Ambassador in Ankara to protest the U.S. decision to mark the deportation and killing of Armenians during the Ottoman Empire as "genocide".
By ZEYNEP BILGINSOY
Associated Press
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president said Monday he was “highly saddened” by U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to mark as genocide the mass deportations and massacres of Armenians in the early 20th century Ottoman Empire, calling it baseless and unjust.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Biden’s decision undermined Turkish-American relations but also expressed hope they would discuss that and other issues during a first face-to-face meeting in years at the June NATO summit and “open the doors of a new period.”
Otherwise, Erdogan said, Turkey would have to take necessary steps but did not elaborate.
On Saturday, Biden followed through on a campaign promise to recognize the events that began in 1915 and killed an estimated 1.5 million Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire — the precursor of modern Turkey — as genocide.
“We believe the expressions in the statement were included with the pressure of radical Armenian and anti-Turkish groups, but this situation does not resolve the destructive effects it has on bilateral relations,” Erdogan said.
In his speech Monday, the Turkish president spoke at length about the events, that started during World War I. Erdogan said that Armenian rebels killed many defenseless Turkish civilians, since the men of military age were all away fighting.