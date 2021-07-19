Turkish president: Two-state deal only way for Cyprus peace

PARALIMNI, Cyprus (AP) — The only route to lasting peace on ethnically divided Cyprus is through the international community’s acceptance of two separate states on the east Mediterranean island nation, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday.

Erdogan said that a “permanent and sustainable solution” to the country’s division “can only be possible” by taking into account that there are “two separate states and two separate people.”

“The international community will sooner or later accept this reality," Erdogan told Turkish Cypriot lawmakers in Cyprus' breakaway north before celebrations to mark the 47th anniversary of a Turkish invasion that split the island along ethnic lines.

Turkey's 1974 invasion came in the wake of a Greek junta-backed coup that aimed at union with Greece. Only Turkey recognizes a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence and keeps 35,000 troops there.

In a 1983 resolution, the U.N. Security Council denounced the Turkish Cypriots' secessionist move as legally invalid and called for its withdrawal. The European Union has also ruled out a two-state deal. European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said in Nicosia earlier this month that the 27 member-bloc which Cyprus joined in 2004 would “never, ever" accept such an arrangement.