Turkish tourism video sparks outcry, unequal treatment claim

Turkey's lockdown restrictions, which were expanded to stricter measures in late April, have brought daily infection numbers down from above 62,000 to around 11,500. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the aim is to lower new cases to below 5,000 a day in order for tourism to begin.

On Friday, Erdogan said Turkey would “move relatively cautiously” until end of May but would relax precautions in June. More details on his “controlled normalization” plan would be announced Monday. The president added that the government was helping the tourism sector and small businesses who have been most affected by the restrictions.

Turkey is courting international tourists during an economic downturn and needs the foreign currencies that tourism brings to help the economy as the Turkish lira continues to sink. International tourists have been enjoying an empty Istanbul and having Turkey’s famous beaches and historical sites all to themselves, while Turks have been told to stay home and face expensive fines if they break rules.