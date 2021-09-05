 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UAE rolls out plan to invest in economy, liberalize laws
0 Comments
AP

UAE rolls out plan to invest in economy, liberalize laws

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates announced Sunday a major plan to stimulate its economy and liberalize stringent residency laws for expatriates, as the country seeks to overhaul its finances and attract foreign residents and capital.

The country's plan to lure foreign talent reflects a growing contrast with the other oil-rich economies of the Persian Gulf that are becoming increasingly protectionist. Although many of the Emirati ministers' promised overhauls remained vague at a press conference, their intentions to boost spending after the devastation of the pandemic and loosen laws to draw more residents was clear.

Abdulla bin Touq, the minister of the economy, pledged that the Emirati government would pour some $13.6 billion into the economy over the next year. He laid out a raft of investment opportunities for countries to boost development by 10% in the coming years.

“We are confident that these projects in the support of investment will make (the UAE) one of the most competent economies in the world,” he proclaimed at the government's first large in-person press conference since the pandemic.

The UAE for years since its independence has tied employment to residency status, giving employers outsized power and forcing people to immediately leave the country once they lost their jobs. The new plans give residents more time to seek other jobs after termination, allow youth over age 15 to gain employment as they live with their parents, and enable widows and divorced couples to live longer without visa restrictions in the country.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Fire at Axmen Recycling facility in Missoula

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Israel OKs gestures to Palestinians after high-level meet
World

Israel OKs gestures to Palestinians after high-level meet

  • Updated

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's defense minister on Monday announced a series of gestures aimed at strengthening the Palestinian Authority, including plans to loan $150 million to the cash-strapped autonomy government in the occupied West Bank.

+15
New Zealand police kill 'terrorist' after he stabs 6 people
World

New Zealand police kill 'terrorist' after he stabs 6 people

  • Updated

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand authorities were so worried about an extremist inspired by the Islamic State group they were following him around-the-clock and were able to shoot and kill him within 60 seconds of him unleashing a frenzied knife attack that wounded six people Friday at an Auckland supermarket.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News