 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UK agency: Vaccination rates lowest among older Black people
AP

UK agency: Vaccination rates lowest among older Black people

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
UK agency: Vaccination rates lowest among older Black people

People queue to receive the coronavirus vaccine at the newly opened Covid-19 vaccination centre in the SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland, Monday March 29, 2021. The vaccination program continues to increase in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19 virus.

 Liam McBurney

LONDON (AP) — New figures from Britain's statistics agency showed Monday that older people from Black African backgrounds are more than seven times as likely as white Britons to have not received a coronavirus vaccine.

More than 30 million people in the U.K. — or about 57% of all adults — have received a first vaccine dose. But significant concerns remain about lower vaccination uptakes and hesitancy to take the jab among some ethnic minority groups.

The Office for National Statistics said Monday that among people 70 years old or older, the lowest vaccination rates were seen among people identifying as Black African, at 58.8%, and Black Caribbean, at 68.7%. The vaccination rate among Bangladeshis was 72.7% and for Pakistanis it was 74%.

That is markedly lower than the rate among white British people in the same age group, which stood at 91.3%. The agency didn’t provide an explanation of why there was such a difference.

Overall, 90% of all residents in England in the age group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The agency's statistical modelling found that the odds of people from Black African backgrounds not having had the coronavirus jab were 7.4 times greater than the odds for the white British group. It noted that the odds remained higher even after age, sex, social-demographic characteristics and underlying health conditions were accounted for.

Lawmaker Layla Moran, who chairs the all-party parliamentary group on the coronavirus, said the figures were “deeply alarming” because research has shown that many ethnic minorities face a higher risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19.

Monday's figures also showed a markedly lower vaccination rate in the poorest areas.

It was the first time the statistics agency published analysis on vaccination rates in older people broken down by factors like age, sex, ethnicity and deprivation.

———

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Floyd supporters rally as family arrives for trial

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Massive cargo ship becomes wedged, blocks Egypt's Suez Canal
World

Massive cargo ship becomes wedged, blocks Egypt's Suez Canal

  • Updated

ISMAILIA, Egypt (AP) — A skyscraper-sized container ship has become wedged across Egypt's Suez Canal and blocked all traffic in the vital waterway, officials said Wednesday, threatening to disrupt a global shipping system already strained by the coronavirus pandemic.

+16
2 tugboats deploy to Egypt's Suez Canal as shippers avoid it
World

2 tugboats deploy to Egypt's Suez Canal as shippers avoid it

  • Updated

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Two additional tugboats deployed Sunday to Egypt's Suez Canal to aid efforts to free a skyscraper-sized container ship wedged for days across the crucial waterway, even as major shippers increasingly divert their boats out of fear the vessel may take even longer to free.

+21
Shipping losses mount from cargo vessel stuck in Suez Canal
World

Shipping losses mount from cargo vessel stuck in Suez Canal

  • Updated

ISMAILIA, Egypt (AP) — Dredgers, tugboats and even a backhoe failed to free a giant cargo ship wedged in Egypt’s Suez Canal on Thursday. More than 150 vessels are now backed up, with hundreds more headed to the vital waterway, and losses to global shipping are mounting.

+3
1 report, 4 theories: Scientists mull clues on virus' origin
World

1 report, 4 theories: Scientists mull clues on virus' origin

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — A team of international and Chinese scientists is poised to report on its joint search for the origins of the coronavirus that sparked a pandemic after it was first detected in China over a year ago — with four theories being considered, and one the clear frontrunner, according to experts.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News