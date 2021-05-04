UK announces plan for 'quantum leap' in relations with India

In the U.K., home to about 1.6 million people of Indian descent, many have been horrified by images of mass cremations and doctors struggling to keep up with rising numbers of critically ill patients.

“In the last week, the British people have stepped up in their thousands to support our Indian friends during this terrible time in a demonstration of the deep connection between the UK and India,″ Johnson said after the meeting. “This connection will only grow over the next decade as we do more together to tackle the world’s biggest problems and make life better for our people.″

Also Tuesday, British authorities announced a deal with India to resolve longstanding migration issues. The agreement will make it easier for Britain to return Indian citizens who have no legal right to live in the U.K. The deal also opens up new pathways for young professionals to live and work in the two countries for up to two years.

The trade package includes a 240 million-pound ($332 million) investment in the U.K. by the Serum Institute, the world’s biggest vaccine-maker, that will support clinical trials, research and possibly vaccine production, the British government said. The Serum Institute, in collaboration with Codagenix, has started early-stage trials of a one-dose nasal vaccine against COVID-19.