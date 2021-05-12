UK apologizes for deaths of 10 civilians during 'Troubles'

John Teggart, whose father was one of those killed at Ballymurphy, said Johnson's decision to deliver his apology to political leaders was “an insult" to the families of the victims.

“The apology was to third parties, it wasn’t to the Ballymurphy families,” he told the BBC. “That’s not acceptable to the families and never will be."

The new verdict comes as former soldiers press the U.K. government to ensure they aren’t prosecuted for conduct decades ago when they were sent to enforce the peace in Northern Ireland.

More than 3,000 people died during decades of violence between mostly Catholic supporters of unification with the Republic of Ireland and mostly Protestant backers of continued ties with the United Kingdom. The Troubles ended after all sides in the conflict signed the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which created a power-sharing government in Northern Ireland.