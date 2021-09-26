UK counts on vaccines, 'common sense' to keep virus at bay

While the U.S. has made vaccinations compulsory for millions of workers, Johnson’s government requires proof of inoculation only for nursing home staff, and is considering it for health care workers.

Once the U.K. had some of Europe's strictest international travel rules, but it's easing quarantine and testing restrictions for many visitors starting next month.

The U.K. has often gone its own way during the pandemic. Health authorities gambled on a gap of two to three months between doses, rather than the three to four weeks recommended by vaccine makers, in order to speed the rollout. That paid off, with studies since suggesting the longer gap is at least as effective, and possibly more so.

Britain diverged from its peers again on the question of vaccinating kids. When the U.S., Canada and much of the European Union extended inoculations to children between 12 and 15, the U.K. held off, saying the health benefit to kids was marginal. Then Britain decided to vaccinate that age group after all — but initially with a single dose, rather than the usual two.