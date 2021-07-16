UK daily infections top 50,000 days before virus rules eased

But with the government putting the country on notice that daily infections could rise to over 100,000 this summer, concerns are clearly growing. Johnson has sought to rein in any euphoria around Monday's lifting of restrictions, an occasion tagged “Freedom Day” on social media.

Johnson is urging people to remain vigilant when meeting with others and to carry on wearing masks in enclosed or crowded places.

His chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, told a webinar hosted by London's Science Museum late Thursday that the U.K. is “not out of the woods yet.”

“I don’t think we should underestimate the fact that we could get into trouble again surprisingly fast,” Whitty said.

More cases will inevitably lead to more people requiring hospital attention even though the vaccine rollout has helped build a wall of immunity around those deemed the most vulnerable. More than two-thirds of British adults have received both doses of a vaccine, and almost 88% have had one dose.

Friday's government data showed 3,964 people hospitalized with COVID-19, the most since late March. Though the number has gone up steadily in recent weeks, it remains far lower than in January, when British hospitals had around 40,000 COVID-19 patients.