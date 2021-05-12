UK economy showed resilience ahead of big lockdown easing

Hopes are high though that the British economy can recoup more of its pandemic losses over the coming months as restrictions are eased in the wake of sharply lower coronavirus infections and a successful vaccine rollout program. The Bank of England even thinks that the British economy will have recouped all its COVID-related losses by the end of this year.

Since the reopening of schools in early March, the lockdown has been eased further with pubs and restaurants, for example, allowed to serve customers outside and shops selling nonessential items allowed to open their doors again. Over coming weeks, the lockdown will be eased further and life is expected to be more or less normal by the summer subject to there not being another resurgence of the virus.

“There’s never been a recession caused by having to close the economy and there’s never been a recovery caused by re-opening it,” said Ian Stewart, chief economist at Deloitte.

Separately, the statistics agency also said that exports of goods to the European Union increased in March and are now almost back to where they were in December, the last month that Britain was part of the European single market and customs union.