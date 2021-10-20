UK encourages booster jabs, resists new virus restrictions

The U.K. also waited longer than the U.S. and many European nations to vaccinate children from 12-15, and only about 15% in that age group in England have had a shot since they became eligible last month.

The government says it will act to boost vaccination rates, with a new ad campaign and an increased number of sites where kids can receive their shots.

It also renewed calls on Wednesday for people to use caution, though critics say such calls are bound to be ineffective unless they are backed by law.

“COVID-19 cases are rising and winter is drawing closer,” said England’s Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty. “Ventilation, masks in crowded indoor spaces and hand-washing remain important.”

“If you have not been vaccinated, now is the time,” he said. “If you are offered a booster, please take up the offer.”

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the government was keeping a close eye on the figures, but did not think “that it’s the time for Plan B right now.”

“At the moment, we think that the course that we’re plotting is the right one,” he said.

