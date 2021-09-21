UK energy crisis: Government races to avert food shortages

In addition, the Conservative government is preparing to end two programs that have cushioned the economic impact of the recession. A temporary 20-pound ($27.40) a week increase in public benefit payments and a program under which the government subsidized the wages of millions of workers during the pandemic are both being phased out at the end of this month.

“Now heating bills are going to go up and that’s going to affect millions of people across the country,” said Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, who are holding their annual party conference this week. “What I want to see from the government is action on that. What are they doing to help people on low incomes?”

CF, which generates carbon dioxide as a byproduct of making fertilizer, announced Sept. 15 that it was halting production at two plants in the U.K. The company said it had no estimate for when production would resume.

Kwarteng said the government is discussing a range of options to bolster carbon dioxide supplies, including subsidizing production at CF.

Unless there’s a deal soon, shoppers will begin to notice shortages “in about 10 days,” said Ian Wright, chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation.