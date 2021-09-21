UK energy crisis: Govt in CO2 deal to avert food shortages

Four small energy providers have failed in recent months, and the U.K. government is in talks with larger firms to ensure that gas and electricity keeps flowing to customers this winter if any other suppliers collapse.

The government is also under pressure to protect consumers from spiraling energy costs at a time when the fallout from the pandemic is already putting British household budgets under strain.

Energy prices for many consumers are set to rise next month after regulators approved a 12% increase in the price cap for 15 million customers who don’t have long-term contracts. That comes after Britain’s annual inflation rate jumped to 4.1% last month, the highest in almost a decade.

In addition, the Conservative government is preparing to end two programs that have cushioned the economic impact of the recession. A temporary 20-pound ($27.40) a week increase in public benefit payments and a program under which the government subsidized the wages of millions of furloughed workers during the pandemic are both being phased out at the end of this month.