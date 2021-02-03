UK-EU talks aim to defuse Brexit tensions over N Ireland

The Democratic Unionist Party, which heads the power-sharing Belfast administration, is refusing to cooperate with the Irish government on implementing the new rules.

Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill, from the Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein, accused the DUP of stirring up tension with its “reckless” attacks on the Brexit agreement.

“The DUP needs to step back from throwing the baby out with the bathwater, what we need to do is be calm, be steady and work our way through these issues,” she said.

Police have warned that violent pro-British Loyalists could capitalize on the tensions, though they say the current threat appears to come from a small number of individuals rather than paramilitary groups.

The sensitivity of Northern Ireland’s status was underscored last week, when the EU threatened to ban shipments of coronavirus vaccines to Northern Ireland as part of moves to shore up the bloc’s supply. That would have drawn a hard border on the island of Ireland — exactly the scenario the Brexit deal was crafted to avoid.

British, Irish and Northern Ireland politicians all expressed alarm at the plan, and the EU dropped the idea.