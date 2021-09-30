UK families see hard times ahead as COVID programs end

“We’re seeing there’s concerns around the pandemic and the health risks that are still lingering for some,” he said. “There’s additional concerns, as well, around affordability, around the financial impact as people run into Christmas. There’s a perfect storm of challenges that many people are concerned about in the coming months.”

Gaglio is one of them.

Before the pandemic she was a respected manager, booking cabaret performers, comedians and singers for an international holiday company and spending much of her year abroad. Now she’s back in England, renting a room in someone else’s house to keep costs down as she tries to get her career back on track.

But she fears that recruiters and employers don’t look beyond her age to see the vivacious, curious and confident woman she remains.

“Other people see your face and your skin and it's older — they have a perception of you,” she said. “Maybe they need to get to know me better.”

Employers are also in a bind.

Take Tool Shop, a hardware chain that had 12 shops and 50 employees before high property taxes and the shift toward online shopping closed three stores in 2019.