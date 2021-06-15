UK fends off demands to give workers more virus support help

Cabinet Officer minister Michael Gove, a close ally to Johnson, appeared to indicate that no more financial help will be forthcoming, saying the support programs were created knowing that there could be delays out of lockdown. But he said he was “pretty confident” there wouldn't be another delay in lifting restrictions.

“It would require an unprecedented and remarkable alteration in the progress of the disease,” he told Sky News.

Johnson said health officials would use the reopening delay to drive up immunity levels, limiting the spread of the delta variant when restrictions are fully lifted.

He said the vaccination drive will accelerate and that by July 19, two-thirds of the U.K.'s adult population will have been offered two vaccine shots, including everyone over 50. He also said everyone over 18 will have been offered a jab by then.

As of Monday, around 62% of the British population had received one vaccine shot, while about 45% had got two.

An analysis from Public Health England showed that two doses of the main vaccines in the U.K.’s rollout are highly effective against hospitalization from the delta variant — 96% in the case of Pfizer and 92% for the AstraZeneca jab.