UK fishers cry foul as Brexit red tape leaves catch rotting

Danish company DFDS, which transports seafood from Scotland to the EU by truck, has suspended shipments at least until Monday because of delays in getting new paperwork in order.

Jamie McMillan of Scotland’s Lochfyne Langoustines said “the fishing industry has been made a fool of” by the government in London.

“We can’t get our product to the EU market because of red tape,” he said in a video released on social media.

“If Scottish exporters can’t get their product to market next week, we will be at the gates of Westminster and we’ll be dumping our shellfish on your doorstep, rotten,” he added.

The trade deal that took effect Jan. 1 allows Britain and the EU to trade in goods without quotas or tariffs. But that is a far cry from the seamless, hassle-free trade the U.K. enjoyed while it was part of the EU’s single market. Companies face new expense and red tape, including customs declarations and border checks. There have been shortages of some goods on supermarket shelves as firms reduce the number and amount of shipments they make.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said fishing companies will be compensated for their losses, though he has not given details.