UK government plan to toughen voter ID rules draws criticism

Critics accuse the British government of overstating the scale of the problem. According to research by Parliament, there was one conviction in 2017 for impersonation at polling stations, and none in 2018.

The government said a “broad range” of identification documents will be accepted under the new rules, including passports, driving licenses and seniors’ public transit passes.

The Electoral Commission, which oversees voting, has estimated that 7.5% of the electorate, or around 3.5 million people, lack any of those forms of identification.

The Electoral Reform Society, a political pressure group, said the new law was “a colossal waste of energy and resources.”

“This policy is misguided and wrong, and risks pulling up the drawbridge to people across the country,” said Jess Garland, the group’s director of policy and research.

“Many of us will know someone who lacks a driving license or passport. If mandatory ID were to be rolled out nationally, it could result in tens of thousands of voters being denied a say every election.”