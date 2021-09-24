UK government seeks injunction against climate protestors

LONDON (AP) — The British government is seeking a legal injunction against climate protestors who blocked the entrance to Europe's busiest ferry port Friday to highlight the climate crisis and fuel poverty in the U.K.

Vehicles were stuck in lines as more than 40 protesters from the climate group Insulate Britain blocked the main road into the Port of Dover. The English Channel port handles 17% of the U.K.’s trade in goods.

Police said officers made 39 arrests.

“We won’t tolerate reckless behaviour on motorways or ports (Dover this morning),” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps wrote on Twitter. “I’m therefore seeking a further injunction to prevent this disruption.”

The protest group, which blocked London's orbital M25 highway on five days this month, apologized for the disruption but said it was "the only way to keep the issue of insulation on the agenda and to draw attention to how poorly insulated homes are causing ill health, misery and early death for many thousands of people."