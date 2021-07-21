UK government ups pay rise for health staff in England to 3%

It's unclear whether unions will accept the offer or advise their members to take industrial action. The 3% pay hike would be lower than the anticipated level of inflation in coming months, meaning that NHS staff could effectively be getting a real-terms pay cut. The Bank of England, for example, has forecast a temporary increase in inflation to over 3%.

“Nursing staff will remain dignified in responding to what will be a bitter blow to many, but the profession will not take this lying down," Pat Cullen, interim general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing, said. "We will be consulting our members on what action they would like to take next.”

With another wave of infections spreading across the U.K. as a result of the more contagious delta variant and the lifting of lockdown restrictions, health care workers are expected to face mounting pressures in the weeks to come.

“NHS staff are on their knees — exhausted, fatigued and anxious — as we look set to enter another wave of the COVID pandemic," said Rachel Harrison, national officer of the GMB union. “Staff morale is rock bottom.”

