UK health chief: England will lift all lockdown restrictions

The U.K. as a whole has seen infections soar in recent weeks as a result of the delta variant, first found in India. Daily infection levels are running at over 30,000, their highest rates since January. Most infections have largely occurred among younger people, many of whom have yet to receive a first dose of vaccine.

The British government hopes that the vaccine rollout has severely disrupted the link between infections and those needing hospitalization. However, both the number of people requiring hospitalization and dying from COVID-19 have been edging up in recent days, though not at the same rate as infections.

Still, concerns over the rapid increase in cases has piled pressure on the government to take a more cautious approach over lifting restrictions. Authorities are expected to recommend that people continue to wear face masks in enclosed places, such as on public transport and in shops.

Public health officials and scientists have been voicing their concerns, saying ditching masks and social distancing altogether could be dangerous.

Professor Peter Openshaw, a member of a group that advises the government on new and emerging respiratory viruses, said it was vital to keep some protective measures in place, such as wearing masks.