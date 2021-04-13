UK hits vaccine target; Johnson warns of more virus deaths

Officials in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are easing their restrictions at slightly different paces. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that a “stay local” order would be lifted on Friday, when people will be able to travel within the country and meet others outdoors.

Politicians and scientists tried to temper the euphoria at the return of some freedoms with a warning that the virus still poses a major threat.

Britain has had Europe’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak, with more than 127,000 confirmed deaths. A combination of rapid vaccination and lockdown has sharply decreased its infection and mortality rates.

“Of course the vaccination program has helped, but the bulk of the work in reducing the disease has been done by the lockdown,” Johnson said.

“So as we unlock, the result will inevitably be that we will see more infection. Sadly, we will see more hospitalization and deaths. People have just got to understand that," he said.

Several of Britain’s neighbors, including France, have imposed new lockdown curbs as virus cases soar.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of health service organization NHS Providers, agreed there were “good reasons to be cautious” about Britain's pandemic trajectory.